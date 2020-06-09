215 coronavirus cases recorded in Kazakhstan over 24 hrs
10:00, 09 June 2020
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Over the past day Kazakhstan has registered 165 patients diagnosed with coronavirus infection. The growth amounted to 1.7%, Kazinform reports referring to a special website coronavirus2020.kz.
Coronavirus-infected patients registered in the regions:
Nur-Sultan city - 42 (1.7%),
Almaty city – 22 (08%)
Atyrau region - 9 (0.7%),
Karaganda region - 41 (3.6%),
West Kazakhstan region - 27 (3.3%),
Shymkent city - 22 (2.3%),
Almaty region - 5 (1.1%),
Mangistau region - 3 (0.9%),
East Kazakhstan region - 9 (4.7%),
Akmola region - 1 (0.6%),
Turkestan region - 3 (0.8%),
Kostanay region - 3 (1.5%),
Zhambyl region - 11 (2.6%),
Pavlodar region - 16 (6.0%).
North Kazakhstan region – 1 (0.6%)
To date, 13,074 cases of coronavirus infection are detected in the country. The number of Kazakhstanis recovered from the COVID-19 has increased to 7,737. The number of people died from the coronavirus infection is 58.