    218 made full recovery from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan over past day

    08:45, 11 November 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 218 new daily COVID-19 recoveries registered in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus.kz

    Of 218 fresh COVID-19 recoveries, 81 have been reported in East Kazakhstan region which reports the highest numbers of daily COVID-19 cases nationwide.

    Nur-Sultan city has reported the second highest number of new COVID-19 cases – 57. Akmola, Pavlodar, and Karaganda regions have reported 19, 15, and 11 new daily COVID-19 cases, respectively.

    Less fresh COVID-19 recoveries have been reported in Kostanay region - 9, Almaty region - 8, Kyzylorda region - 6, Aktobe region - 5, Atyrau region - 4, Turkestan region – 2, and West Kazkahstan region -1.

    The country’s total COVID-19 recoveries stand at 108,387.


