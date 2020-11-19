22 COVID-19 patients in grave condition in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 9,961 people, including 464 children, are receiving treatment for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan at the moment, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

2,992 patients are staying at hospitals, 6,969 are receiving outpatient treatment. 228 patients are in critical condition, 22 are in extremely severe condition and 23 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan had added 762 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.