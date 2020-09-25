22 COVID-19 patients stay on ventilators in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 3,515 people, including 40 children, are receiving treatment for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

According to the Telegram channel of the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan, 1,804 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment as in-patients and 1,711 - as out-patients in Kazakhstan.

There are 98 and 13 patients with severe and critical COVID-19, respectively across the country. 22 patients are connected to ventilators.