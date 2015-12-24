  • kz
    22 evacuated as heating pipe bursts in Petropavlovsk

    15:04, 24 December 2015
    Photo: None
    PETROPAVLOVSK. An underground heating pipeline burst in central part of Petropavlvosk, North Kazakhstan region. 20 employees of Sevkazenergy, local energy supply company, are involved in repair works.

    According to Viktor Derzhansky, a representative of the local emergencies department, the rescue teams arrived at the accident site in 5 minutes. They evacuated 22 people including 3 children from the nearby houses. 4 streets of the city were closed. As per preliminary data, the accident was caused by outworn heating network.

