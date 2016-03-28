$22 mln allocated for youth corpus development

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan has announced a competition to attract the Coordinating Agency for the implementation of development of youth corpus development project.

According to the press service of the Ministry, the World Bank acts as the project's manager. The funds of the project are allocated by the Swiss Trust Fund.

The grant is amounted to $21.7 million. The Coordinating Agency will make the issuance of grants and scholarships for the project's participants.

It is informed that within the project there will be issued about 2 thousand grants and involved 8500 young people.

More information can be found on the official website of the Ministry for Education and Science.