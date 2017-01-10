220 young families to get apartments in Atyrau in 2017

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - Over 200 young families in Atyrau city will move into their new apartments this year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

220 apartments are being constructed in the city under the Zhas Otau program.



"120 apartments will be commissioned in March 2017. 100 more will be put into commission during the year. However, we do realize that this is not enough and it is high time to step up our support to young families. It is no secret that many of them need their own place to live," said akim (governor) of Atyrau region Nurlan Nogayev during a session on Tuesday.



He assured the Zhas Otau program will be continued and a special home for youth will be constructed in the regional center.