228 dilapidated residential houses to be demolished in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 228 residential houses to be demolished in Astana by 2017, First Deputy Mayor of Astana Sergei Khoroshun told at the press conference in the capital city.

"In regard to the program on demolishing of dilapidated housing, there were two programs developed for these purposes. The first one was developed in 2007, but was not implemented due to the global financial crisis. The second program was developed and approved in 2012, and it is being successfully implemented as of today," he said.

In accordance with this program, 228 dilapidated residential houses with 3519 families there will be demolished by 2017. Moreover, the program provides for provision of housing to those families on the principle of a sq. meter per sq. meter, but at least one-room apartment.

"The program is controlled by the President of Kazakhstan. In 2013, we demolished 11 residential houses and provided housing for 184 families living there. In 2014, we demolished 29 houses and provided housing for 430 families. This year, we plan to demolish 82 houses and providing new housing conditions to 1100 families," Sergei Khoroshun added.