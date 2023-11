KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - A man, born in 1993, has suffocated in heavy smoke during a fire in Kokshetau, Akmola region.

"An apartment on the 8th floor of Saryarka residential complex caught fire. The young man aged 22 has died from carbon monoxide poisoning," reported in the Department of Internal Affairs of Akmola region. Cause of the fire is to be established.