23 agrts worth $545 signed during Kazakh President’s visit to Finland

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On October 16-17, 2018 Kazakh-Invest National Company organized a Kazakh-Finnish Business Reception in Helsinki. The event took place as part of Nursultan Nazarbayev's official visit to Finland.

23 commercial and non-commercial documents worth over $545 million were signed at the event.

As the website of the Kazakh Prime Minister informs, during the event the two countries’ businessmen got an opportunity to establish direct contacts and reach agreements.

Thus, the Government of Kazakhstan and the Nordic Investment Bank signed a framework agreement aimed at financing the projects in Kazakhstan based on PPP Principle as well as at investing (investments, corporate and sovereign loans, banking guarantees) and creating conditions for transfer of technologies.

Chairman of Kazakh Invest NC Saparbek Tuyakbayev signed a memorandum of mutual understanding between Kazakh Invest and Koja company regarding the implementation of an engineering equipment manufacture project.

Besides, a memorandum of mutual understanding and cooperation was signed between Kazakh Invest and the Confederation of Finnish Industries (Kone Corporation, Wartsila, Stora Enso, Kesko, Nokia Corporation etc.) The Confederation representatives expressed interest in implementation of projects in Kazakhstan.

JSC KTZ Express and Nurminen Logistics agreed to launch regular transportations between Finland and China through Kazakhstan and Russia in October 2018. The agreement will let carry out container transportations by railway and reduce transportation time from Finland to China.

The Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan and Wartsila company signed a memorandum of intention on construction of a 50MWt combined-cycle gas turbine in Turkestan.