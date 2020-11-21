23 COVID-19 patients put on ventilators in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The number of people under coronavirus treatment has risen to 10,838, 511 of whom are children, in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan.

Those 10,838 COVID-19 patients include 3,127 in-patients and 7,711 out-patients. 244 patients have severe COVID-19 and 24 - critical COVID-19. 23 are connected to ventilators.

Notably, Kazakhstan has reported 822 new COVID-19 cases and 412 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Over the past day, the country has also reported 154 cases of COVID-19-like pneumonia, 1 death and 91 recoveries from the illness.