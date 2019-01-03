  • kz
    23 evacuated from highway in Karaganda region

    12:48, 03 January 2019
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM 23 passengers have been evacuated from a broken bus in Karaganda region, Spokesperson of the MIA Emergencies Committee Nursultan Nurakhmetov says.

    According to him, the bus broke down on the 682km of Kyzylorda-Pavlodar highway, in 40km away from Aktubek village. The 23 passengers including 3 children were evacuated from the bus at 09:00 today and were brought to rescue point of Aktubek village.

    None of them needed medical treatment, Nurakhmetov added.

    Karaganda region Internet
