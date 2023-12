NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of 06:30 p.m. April 14, 23 more coronavirus cases were confirmed in Kazakhstan, coronavirus 2020.kz reports.

4 cases were registered in Almaty, 5 in Turkestan region, 2 in Almaty region, 4 in Nur-Sultan, 2 in Kostanay region, 6 in Akmola region.

As of today the number of confirmed coronavirus cases climbed to 1202.