23% of COVID-19 cases reported in seniors in N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – 105 COVID-19 cases have been reported in North Kazakhstan region over the past day, Kazinform correspondent reports.

At the briefing, Asset Zhumatayev, head of the sanitary and epidemic control department of Petropavlovsk city, said that out of 105 fresh cases of COVID-19 46 are symptomless.

The biggest number of fresh COVID-19 cases has been reported in the city of Petropavlovsk – 35. Akkaiynsk and Kyzylshar districts have reported the second and third highest COVID-19 cases – 21 and 14, respectively.

According to Mr Zhumatayev, most COVID-19 cases have been reported in people aged 60-69 years old – 27%. 50-59 years old account for 19% of the total COVID-19 infections, and 30-39 years old – 17%.

He also added that 32% of the total COVID-19 cases have been reported in the working population, 23% - in seniors, and 18% in non-working residents.

The region has carried out a total of 154,821 COVID-19 tests since March.