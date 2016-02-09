234 candidates run for Majilis seats in Kazakhstan - CEC

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 234 candidates from six political parties are running for Majilis seats in Kazakhstan, according to Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kuandyk Turgankulov.

"Six parties - the Nur Otan Party, the Democratic Party of Kazakhstan "Ak Zhol", the People's Democratic Party "Auyl", the Communist People's Party of Kazakhstan and the Nationwide Social and Democratic Party "Birlik" - have submitted the lists of their candidates to the CEC," Mr. Turgankulov said at a press briefing on Tuesday.

The CEC has already registered the party lists of the Nur Otan Party, the Ak Zhol Party, the Auyl Party and the Communist Party.

"Those lists include 203 candidates (80% - male candidates and 20% - female candidates)," he elaborated.

Recall that Kazakhstan will hold snap parliamentary elections on March 20.