    238 polling stations open in Nur-Sultan

    10:00, 09 June 2019
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On June 9 all the election districts in the capital of Kazakhstan proceeded to vote at 07:00 a.m., the press service of the Nur-Sultan administration. There are 238 polling stations at large.

    Each of the station has a chairman, deputy chairman, secretary and members of the commission.

    The first voters received presents.

    Some 3,000 members of election commission work at the election districts in the capital. 1.109 of them represent political parties, 1,399 - NGOs, 318 were nominated by the election commissions. There are two observers from political parties and two from NGOs.

    Tags:
    Elections Nur-Sultan 2019 Presidential Election
