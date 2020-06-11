239 new coronavirus cases recorded in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Over the past day Kazakhstan has registered 239 patients diagnosed with coronavirus infection. The growth amounted to 1.8%, Kazinform reports referring to a special website coronavirus2020.kz.

Coronavirus-infected patients registered in the regions:

Nur-Sultan city - 27 (1.1%),

Almaty city - 18 (0.6%),

Shymkent city - 30 (3.0%),

Aktobe region - 17 (4.0%),

Karaganda region - 52 (4.2 %),

West Kazakhstan region - 15 (1.7%),

Kyzylorda region - 14 (3.0%),

Mangistau region - 14 (4.1%),

Almaty region - 13 (2.8%),

East Kazakhstan region - 11 (5.4%),

Pavlodar region - 10 (3.5%),

Atyrau region - 5 (0.4%),

Zhambyl region - 5 (1.1%),

Turkestan region - 5 (1.2%),

Akmola region - 2 (1.1%),

Kostanay region - 1 (0.5%).

In total Kazakhstan recorded 13,558 cases of the novel coronavirus. 67 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died.