    23rd International AIDS Conference and COVID-19 Conferenceto be held virtually

    14:03, 06 July 2020
    GENEVA. KAZINFORM This year, the 23rd International AIDS Conference will be held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    From 6-9 July, WHO speakers will share the latest scientific evidence and recommendations on HIV prevention, diagnosis and treatment through a number of satellite sessions and a plenary focused on pediatric HIV. The conference will be followed on 10-11 July by a virtual COVID-19 summit featuring opening remarks by the WHO Director-General, the WHO’s official website reads.

    Join WHO at the virtual conference and network in real time with scientists, advocates, policy makers and people living with HIV from across the globe.


