  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    24,847 treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

    10:10, 12 February 2021
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of February 12, 2021 24,847 people are under coronavirus treatment in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports citing the Telegram channel of the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan.

    5,372 are being treated as in-patients and 19,475 out-patients. The number of COVID-19 patients in severe condition stands at 255, while 53 patients are treated for critical COVID-19. 44 patients are on ventilators.

    Notably, Kazakhstan has reported 951 cases of and 1,167 recoveries from COVID-19 over the past day.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!