24 hotels, 4 dormitories to be built in Astana by EXPO 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 24 new hotels and 4 dormitories will be constructed in Astana by EXPO 2017, this has been informed by Malika Bekturova - head of management of business and industry of Astana city during the second meeting of EXPO 2017 participants.

Recall that the International specialized exhibition EXPO 2017 will be held in Astana from June 10 to September 10. It is expected that the exhibition will be visited by 2.1 million people.