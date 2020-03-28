  • kz
    24 Kazakhstanis return from Tajikistan

    16:07, 28 March 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 24 nationals of Kazakhstan were airlifted today from Tajikistan thanks to joint efforts of the Defense Ministry and Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan and state bodies of Tajikistan, coronavirus2020 official website reads.

    The military transport aircraft of Kazakhstan Air Forces evacuated 24 Kazakhstanis stranded in Tajikistan. As earlier, Tajikistan imposed strict restrictions. Besides, 23 nationals of Tajikistan returned home on board this plane.


    Tajikistan Kazakhstan Healthcare Coronavirus
