24 killed as bus plunges into deep ravine in Philippines

MANILA. KAZINFORM At least 24 people were killed and many injured after a passenger bus plunged into a deep ravine in northern Philippines on Tuesday, police and local media reports said, Xinhua reported.

Police said the bus, carrying more than 50 passengers, crashed around 11 a.m. local time in Capintalan village in Carranglan town in Nueva Ecjia province, north of Manila.

The bus was reportedly headed to Ilocos Sur province when it fell into a 90-feet deep ravine, the police said.

Quoting witnesses, police said the bus was over-speeding when the accident happened.

Some passengers were rescued alive from the crash site and sent to a nearby hospital in Bambang town in Nueva Vizcaya but some reportedly died while being treated.

The crash site is an accident-prone area. Last year, at least five people were also killed and scores hurt when a bus fell into a ravine in that part of the main highway.