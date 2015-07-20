24 specialists from Africa to complete their training at Nazarbayev University

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The international seminar on public health for specialists from Africa began in Nazarbayev University.

Scientists from the Center for Life Sciences, National Laboratory Astana (Nazarbayev University) will hold training courses for 24 specialists from 8 African countries on the issues of epidemiology, biomedicine and public health.

"This is a joint project of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and the UNDP in Kazakhstan. It was decided to organize several seminars and one of them dedicate to medicine. We were chosen to hold this seminar. The main structure of the course is to provide the methodological part, share practical experience in terms of developments and research conducted at Nazarbayev University. We will share the experience of Kazakhstanis scientists. The program will have several parts: the first one is methodological; the second part is visiting of different laboratories of our organizations and the last part is familiarization with the work of the hospitals of polyclinics of the city," head of the laboratory of epidemiology and public health of the Center for Life Science of Nazarbayev University Adil Supiyev told.

Besides, he noted that many of the participants of the seminar work within the healthcare system in their countries.

"Thus, it is also interesting for us to learn more about their experience," A. Supiyev said.