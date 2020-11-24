24 teachers tested positive for COVID-19 in N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – 108 COVID-19 cases in schoolchildren, of whom 61 attended schools and 47 studied remotely, have been reported in North Kazakhstan region since the start of the academic year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Gulmira Karimova, head of the regional education office, 68 cases of COVID-19 have been detected among schoolchildren, 19 of whom have not recovered yet. 14 of those contracted COVID-19 attend Chekhov’s and two Kishkenekolsk secondary schools in Ualikhanovsk district.

It is said that in two days, 7 students of the Chekhov’s secondary school tested positive for COVID-19, allegedly contracting the virus at homes during the autumn breaks. There were no contacts reported. The school switched to distant learning. The two Kishkenekolsk secondary schools adopted distant learning as well.

It is said that there are 24 COVID-19-infected teachers who are self-isolating and under treatment across the region.

The head of the regional education office said that detection of new COVID-19 cases do not lead to school closures, noting that instead distant learning is introduced. According to her, since September 57 small, in-person classes, including 19 in November, have been switched to remote learning.

She also added that in the region two kindergartens, including a mini-center at the Uspensk secondary school and Balapan kindergarten, as well as 19 reduced groups are quarantined.

There are a total of 477 schools with 73,786 students in the region. In the first academic quarter, 354 schools functioned as usual, whereas in the second academic quarter, that number has risen to 361. Those include small schools in remote areas.

Distant learning has been adopted at 116 schools, with a total of 31,620 students.