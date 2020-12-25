243 COVID-19 patients in critical condition in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 23,627 people continue to receive treatment for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan as of December 25, Kazinform has learnt from the official Telegram channel of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

4,738 patients are staying at hospitals, 18,889 are receiving outpatient treatment. 243 patients are in critical condition, 44 are in extremely severe condition and 39 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan had added 736 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, pushing the total caseload to 150,198.