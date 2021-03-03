243 severe COVID-19 patients treated in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM –19,304 people are under coronavirus treatment in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports citing the Telegram channel of the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan.

Of 19,304 COVID-19 patients, 4,340 COVID-19 patients are treated as in-patients and 14,964 as out-patients.

243 people are treated for severe COVID-19. Condition of 42 COVID-19 patients is regarded as critical. 47 patients are connected to ventilators.

Notably, Kazakhstan has reported 717 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.