244 air passengers arrive in Kazakhstan with no COVID-19 tests

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 12 international flights from the USA, Germany, South Korea, Maldives, the UAE, Egypt, Turkey, Russia, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan landed in Kazakhstan on February 9, 2021, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Of 1,868 air passengers arrived, 1,644 had PCR test certificates with a negative result, while 244 Kazakhstanis had no such certificates.

Eight flights with 1,524 passengers on board (221 without PCR test certificates) landed at the airport in Almaty city. Four flights with 344 passengers on board (three with no PCR test certificates) landed at the airport in Nur-Sultan city.

The passengers who did not have the PCR test certificate at hand upon arrival were tested for COVID-19 and are in quarantine facilities. Notably, COVID-19 PCR test results of 192 Kazakhstanis arrived in the country on February 8, 2021 were negative.