NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of 23:59 June 4, 245 more tested positive for coronavirus in Kazakhstan over the past 24 hours, coornavirus2020.kz reads.

Of which 49 were detected in Almaty, 48 in Karaganda region, 35 in Nur-Sultan, 22 in West Kazakhstan, 15 in Shymkent, 11 in Almaty region, 11 in Mangistau region, 10 in Atyrau region, 9 in East Kazakhstan, 7 in Zhambyl region, 6 in Aktobe region, 5 in Akmola region, 5 in Pavlodar region, 5 in Turkestan region, 4 in Kostanay region, 3 in Kyzylorda region. 366 people were discharged from hospitals, 4 died.

As a result the number of coronavirus-positive cases in Kazakhstan climbed to 12,312, 6,606 recovered, 52 died.