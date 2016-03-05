245 observers from CIS accredited for Majilis elections

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The headquarters of the mission of observers from the CIS received documents for the accreditation of 293 representatives of the member-states, this has been announced at today's briefing by deputy head of the headquarters of the CIS observation mission Oleg Kuleba.

"To date 245 CIS observers have been accredited by CEC of Kazakhstan. We believe that this amount would be enough to make an objective assessment of the elections in all regions of the Republic of Kazakhstan," O. Kuleba said.

The mission, he said, includes all the CIS states except for Ukraine, as well as a large group of the Interparliamentary Assembly of the CIS member states and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Union of Russia and Belarus.

Mr. Kuleba stressed that the composition of observers include members of national parliaments and deputies of local councils and diplomats.