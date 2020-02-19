247 people and 126 snow-stuck cars evacuated in N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Rescuers evacuated 247 people and 126 cars stuck in snow on the highways in North Kazakhstan regions yesterday night.

Weather changed drastically in the region getting worse on February 18. The wind gusts reached 15-20 m/s. As a result, 47 roads were closed down in both directions in North Kazakhstan.

A storm alert is in effect across the region. The rescuers urge do not drive unless necessary.