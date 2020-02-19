  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    247 people and 126 snow-stuck cars evacuated in N Kazakhstan

    18:16, 19 February 2020
    Photo: None
    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Rescuers evacuated 247 people and 126 cars stuck in snow on the highways in North Kazakhstan regions yesterday night.

    Weather changed drastically in the region getting worse on February 18. The wind gusts reached 15-20 m/s. As a result, 47 roads were closed down in both directions in North Kazakhstan.

    A storm alert is in effect across the region. The rescuers urge do not drive unless necessary.


    Tags:
    Transport North Kazakhstan region Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!