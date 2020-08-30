  • kz
    247 recovered from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in past 24 hrs

    09:58, 30 August 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 247 more COVID-19 recoveries have been registered in Kazakhstan over the past day, Kazinform cites the Intergovernmental Commission against the spread of COVID-19.

    The new COVID-19 recoveries by city/region: 2 in Nur-Sultan city, 12 in Akmola region, 15 in Atyrau region, 139 in East Kazakhstan region, 48 in Karaganda region, 3 in Kostanay region, 5 in Pavlodar region, 20 in North Kazakhstan region, and 1 in Turkestan region, taking the total COVID-19 recovered cases in the country to 96,135.


    COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story
