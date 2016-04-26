24th session of People&#39;s Assembly of Kazakhstan kicked off in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The 24th session of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan chaired by President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev began in Astana.

As earlier reported, Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova chaired an enlarged sitting of the Council of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan on the threshold of the today's session. At the sitting she noted that this session would be a historic one for the people of Kazakhstan.

"This session will become a historic milestone for the Assembly. First of all, the agenda "Independence. Accord. Nation of common future" reflects the importance of strengthening of peace as a condition of successful development of Kazakhstan in the period of the global transformation and economic turbulence. Secondly, the session will allow to sum up the results of the implementation of the fourth of five institutional reforms - "Identity and unity". Besides, the report on implementation of the nationwide patriotic idea "Mangilik yel" will be presented there as well. Thirdly, the session will be held this year, the year of the 25th anniversary of independence of Kazakhstan," she said.

More than 1500 people are expected to take part in the work of the 24th session of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan.















