25,000 children sent to recreation camps during vacations

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani schools have been implementing child health improvement activities since the year beginning, according to Minister of Healthcare and Social Development Tamara Duissenova.

“More than 2,600 children underwent medical examination. 25,000 of them were sent to recreation camps for vacations,” said Duissenova.

144,906 school students were sent to hospitals and about 100,000 children are receiving out-patient treatment now, she added.