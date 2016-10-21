25,000 drunken drivers detained in Kazakhstan since Jan 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 25 drunken drivers have been detained in Kazakhstan since the year beginning, according to Minister of Internal Affairs Kalmukhanbet Kassymov.

“25,000 drunken drivers have been detained across Kazakhstan since January 2016. Driver’s licenses have been withdrawn from approximately 35,000 people for serious violation of driving rules. 3,500 people have been put under administrative arrest,” said the Minister at parliamentary hearings on devoted to problems of legal regulation in road traffic sphere.

According to him, road patrol employees prevented around 2mln cases of driving rules violation and more than 140,000 road-rule violations by pedestrians. Road patrol intensified also its work on identification of the violation of seat belt and cell phone use laws, the Minister added.