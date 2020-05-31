25,000 medical workers passed coronavirus tests

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh PM Askar Mamin told about the measures to treat coronavirus patients and prevent spread of the virus, Kazinform reports.

There are 34,000 beds, including 5,337 at infectious diseases hospitals, 7,525 at provisional centers, and 21,142 at quarantine centers, 30% of them are occupied.

As of today some 600,000 coronavirus tests were performed the countrywide, including 25,000 medical workers.

The State commission made a decision on gradual lifting of quarantine regime and adopted the action plan for lifting restrictions in Kazakhstan. Public transport, parks and squares disinfection regime should be strictly observed.