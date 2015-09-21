25,000 refugees arrive in Croatia, most leave for next destination

ZAGREB. KAZINFORM - Refugees continued to arrive in Croatia although it closed all but one of its border crossings with Serbia.

Around 4,000 people on Sunday are waiting for trains or buses in Tovarnik, the town near the border, to be transported to next destination.

Weather forecast said rain was expected in the eastern parts of Croatia, including Tovarnik, Sunday afternoon. Local authority worried a worse situation as nearly 2,000 refugees spent the Saturday night in open air, according to Croatian Radio-Television.

Croatian Interior Ministry confirmed a total of 28 buses with some 1,500 migrants were sent to the border with Hungary from Tovarnik, and an additional 1,000 were transported by train during Saturday. It said a train with 11 wagons would transport migrants to Botovo, the border with Hungary, on Sunday.

Meanwhile, over 2,000 refugees have arrived in Slovenia through the borders between Croatia and Slovenia, Slovenian police said Sunday morning.

Traffic disrupted on Sunday at the main Croatian border crossing with Slovenia Obrezje-Bregana, trucks and buses lined for miles as thousands of refugees were waiting for passing the border crossing.

The trains between Croatia's capital Zagreb and Ljubljana, the capital of Slovenia, were suspended on Sunday due to emergency situation related to the reception of refugees, Croatian Railways said on its website.

By noon Sunday, as many as 25,000 refugees had entered into Croatia from Serbia since last Wednesday, according to Croatian Interior Ministry, Kazinform refers to Xinhuanet.com.