25,000 trees planted in Astana in a month

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Since early morning above 100,000 people, 1,000 enterprises and organizations have been taking part in the city-wide clean-up event (subbotnik), the Astana administration's official website reports.

Astana Mayor Aset Issekeshev, Speakers of Senate and Majilis of Parliament of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Nurlan Nigmatulin, MPs attended it to plant trees near the Green Quarter residential complex.



It is planned to plant 17,313 trees during the city-wide campaign at large.



For the period of April 9 - May 9 about 8,065 trees were planted so far.