25 candidates to run for presidency in Georgia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Georgians will choose a leader from among 25 candidates on the country's Oct. 28 presidential elections, Anadolu Agency reports.

According to pre-election polls, the race will presumably be among three candidates: former foreign ministers Salome Zurabishvili and Grigol Vashadze and former parliament head Davit Bakradze.

Polls currently indicate that a second run-off election is likely to take place between the two strongest candidates, as is required in the Georgian system if none are able to receive at least half the vote in the initial ballot.

From 2023, presidents in Georgia are to be elected by the country's parliament, according to the latest amendment to the constitution.