25 children rescued from Astana high-rise building fire

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A fire broke out in a multi-story residential building in Astana, Kazinform cites the Committee of Emergency Situations.

According to the Committee, an electric cable fire occurred in the cable shaft from the 1st to 14th floors of the building in Ainakol Street on June 20 at 10.48 a.m. The area of the fire reached 55 square meters.

The Astana brigade of 59 firefighters brought the fire under control at 11.30 a.m. and extinguished it at 11.42 a.m.

"During the extinguishment of the fire, 80 people including 25 children were evacuated. The firefighters rescued 12 people, 6 of which are children. There were no injuries or casualties," the Emergency Committee clarified.

The experts are now establishing the cause of the fire.