25 foreign companies to attend job fair in Atyrau

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM 25 foreign companies will attend a job fair in Atyrau to offer more than 300 vacancies, Kazinform reports.

The main goal of the event is to provide young people with more complete information related to job market, organizations seeking for workers and employment opportunities, specialties in demand, and get answers to questions concerning retraining.



It will take place at APEC Petrotechnic college on October 5.