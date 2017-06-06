25 injured in collision of subway trains in Tehran

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM A collision of two subway trains in Iran's capital Tehran on Tuesday led to the injury of at least 25 passengers, reported the official IRNA news agency.

The accident occurred when a moving train hit another train in the back at a train stop in western Tehran.

Hassan Abbasi, an official with Tehran's Emergency Center told IRNA that no deaths were caused by the accident but that seven injured people were transferred to a hospital.





Source: Xinhua .