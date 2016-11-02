25 Kazakhstani designers to attend Roma Fashion Week 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 25 Kazakhstani designers will present their collections to the European public at the Roma Fashion Week on April 3-7, 2017, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to RFW Representative for Kazakhstan and Central Asia Kanat Sauranbayev, the Europeans appreciate the works by Kazakhstani fashion designers.





“In December, we will hold a regional contest during which we will select the designers who will attend the RFW. I have also three certificates for Fashion Startup Kazakhstan participants. In whole, 25 Kazakhstani designers will go to Roma for RFW 2017. European public like our collections, in particular those made in traditional style,” Sauranbayev said at the Fashion Startup Kazakhstan trade-show in Almaty.

The goal of the trade-show was to encourage young designers and develop light industry in Kazakhstan.

The participants presented their works in a closed-door format to the buyers (directors of show rooms, boutiques, special shops seeking young designers).





11 young fashion designers showcased today their collections.

Among the experts and honorary guests of Fashion Startup Kazakhstan were Successor to Pierre Cardin, Designer of Pierre Cardin Fashion House Rodrigo Basilicati and Vice President of Pierre Cardin Fashion House for Russia and CIS countries, Baroness Galina de Bouard.





“Probably, this is the first fashion platform gathering both our designers and buyers. Our buyers are ready to go anywhere – to Russia, Turkey or China to spend their money while goods are here. But there is a question, whether the buyers want to buy and distribute the collections by young Kazakh designers. They are not sure either in price or in quality,” Head of the Fashion Start-up Kazakhstan project Olga Kryukova says.

Organizers say the trade-shows will be held twice a year.

Roma Fashion Week is an international platform where famous stylists showcase their latest works. The RFW enables young talents to be noticed and evaluated by the renowned couturieres.