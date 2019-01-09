25 kindergartens, 37 schools to be built in Astana - Mayor

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, at an enlarged meeting in municipal administration, Mayor of Astana Bakhyt Sultanov told about the plans of building new educational institutions in the city.

According to him, the number of school students will make 124,000 in Astana by 2023. 37 schools and 10 annexes are planned to be built to eliminate school seat shortage.



Besides, 25 new kindergartens will be opened across the city in order to cover 100% of children with pre-school training.



He added that 15 new healthcare facilities will be opened in Astana too.



The Mayor also touched upon the problem of transport infrastructure. In his words, 121km of roads, 2 road junctures, 3 bridges, 1 flyover and the 1st stage of LRT will be commissioned by 2023.