25 people brought to justice with regard to Tuleshov case

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Criminal proceedings were instituted against 25 people with regard to Tuleshov case, and about 300 people will appear in court as witnesses.

"The National Security Committee finished the investigation of the main parts of the Tokhtar Tuleshev case. 25 people are brought to justice with regard to the case, and 300 people are engaged in investigation as witnesses," the press service of the National Security Committee informs.

As the NSC informs, Tuleshov is suspected of financing of the international organized crime network and of creation and heading of a crime gang.

"It has been proved that headed by Tuleshov crime gang committed such crimes as murders and attempted murder, abduction, illegal confinement, torture, robbery, deliberate destruction of property of another person, etc," the press service informs.

The investigation also helped to find out that Tuleshov and his accomplices were engaged in preparation of the coup including creation of social tensions, mass disturbances and mass protests in the territory of Kazakhstan.