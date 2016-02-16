25 projects to be launched on territories of SEZ

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - This year it is planned to launch 25 new projects in Special Economic Zones of the country.

It is expected that the new projects will employ about 2 thousand people, said deputy chairman of the board of JSC "KAZNEX INVEST" Almas Aydarov during a press conference in Central Communications Service.

"We have a clear strategy for further development of SEZs. Each SEZ focuses on a definite sector of economy. For example, SEZ "Khorgos - Eastern Gates" has developed the latest generation logistics center, and SEZ "Astana - new city" has built railway building cluster, SEZ "Ontustik" is reviving the textile industry," said A. Aydarov.

According to him, to date 147 enterprises operating in SEZs, another 100 projects are under implementation phase.

"We expect that 25 projects totaling over 100 billion tenge will be put into operation this year. These projects will provide new jobs for 2000 people," summed up the deputy chairman of KAZNEX INVEST.