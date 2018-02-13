25 questions already submitted for online conference with National Bank Chairman

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan Daniyar Akishev will hold an online conference at 10:00 a.m. on February 22, Kazinform reports.

Kazakhstanis will be able to ask him questions regarding the National Bank's day-to-day functioning, national monetary policy, protection of their rights in the sphere of financial services and many other questions during the three-hour online conference.



Questions can be submitted via the Bank's information partner - "Kazinform" International News Agency and its official accounts on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/ulttykbanki/ or https://www.facebook.com/nationalbankkz/) and Instagram. You are welcome to submit your question via the National Bank Online app in the special section Online conference of the NB Chairman Daniyar Akishev.



The most interesting question to Chairman Akishev will be chosen after the online conference wraps up.