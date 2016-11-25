25 thousand women of Pavlodar region engaged in entrepreneurship

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - In Pavlodar the first regional forum of business women which has united the brightest representatives of business of the region.

According to the Chairperson of the Board of Business Women of Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs Lyazzat Ramazanova, women's entrepreneurship in the region is actively developing, the forum promotes further strengthening of businesswomen's position in the region.

The total number of female entrepreneurs of the Pavlodar region is more than 25 thousand. Raykhangul Satabayeva, the Chairperson of the Regional Council of Business Women says, since the Council was founded in 2015 676 business entities have been provided support. 380 women studied the basics of doing business and improved skills. According to the Business Road Map 18 projects have been implemented to the amount of KZT 52,5 million, 19 jobs were created. The Road Map of Employment program approved 68 projects to the amount of KZT 191 million and 69 jobs were created. Seven business ladies engaged in agriculture have obtained concessional loans to the amount of KZT 90 million having created 29 jobs.

The guest of the forum Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Lithuania in the RoK Vitautas Naudujas pointed out the big contribution which businesswomen make to the development of the country.