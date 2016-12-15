25 years of Kazakhstan's Independence celebrated in Hong Kong

BEIJING, HONG KONG. KAZINFORM Consulate of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Hong Kong and Macao SAR held a reception within the celebration of the 25th anniversary of Independence, Kazinform correspondent reports from China.

The event was attended by Chief Executive of Hong Kong Leung Chun-ying, representatives of local political, business and finance circles, heads of large Hong Kong companies and foreign consular offices, as well as prominent Kazakh businessmen and artists.





Consul General Mr. Anuarbek Argingazin stressed that Kazakhstan in a relatively short historical period established itself as a sovereign country with a strong statehood, growing national economy, political stability and interethnic consent.





Anuarbek Argingazin also talked about important international initiatives implemented under the direction of President Nursultan Nazarbayev, the election of Kazakhstan as a non-permanent UN Security Council member. Talking about EXPO-2017 in Astana, Mr. Aringazin invited local businesses to take part in the exhibition.

In his speech, Consul General emphasized the priorities of Kazakhstan-Hong Kong cooperation in economy, finance, investments and culture, as well as the plans to expand bilateral trade.





In his turn, Leung Chun-ying noted that during the years of independence Kazakhstan has come a long way in its development. According to him, Kazakhstan's election as a non-permanent UN Security Council member and its accession to the WTO indicates that the country is taking its place in the world. Chief Executive of Hong Kong named Kazakhstan a key economic partner of SAR in Central Asia. The volume of trade between Hong Kong and Kazakhstan in the last five years grew an average 19 per cent per year.





"We expect further increase in these numbers. Hong Kong hopes to expand financial cooperation with Kazakhstan. We are ready to share experience and expertise in this area. In January 2017 Hong Kong will hold an annual Asian Financial Forum, and Kazakhstan will be represented by the International Financial Centre of Astana", said Leung Chun-ying.

According to him, SAR authorities plan to increase the number of special scholarships under One Belt. One Way program for Kazakh students to study in Hong Kong.

The performances of famous Kazakh opera singers Nurzhamal Usenbayeva and Meir Bayneshov, the young ensemble of national instruments, as well as traditional Kazakh cuisine and Kazakh wines under the famous brand «Arba Wine» made the event especially notable.





The guests of the event were shown videos and a variety of printed materials about modern Kazakhstan. The reception acquitted Hong Kong's political and business elite with the history, traditions and achievements of independent Kazakhstan. And it has also served as an important platform to attract potential investors from Hong Kong to our country.