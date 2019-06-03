  • kz
    250,000 passengers expected to arrive in Sharjah during Eid

    21:42, 03 June 2019
    SHARJAH. KAZINFORM Over 250,000 passengers are expected to arrive in the Emirate of Sharjah during the upcoming Eid al-Fitr holiday, announced the Sharjah Airport Authority, SAA.

    The Authority expects an increase in the number of passengers both arriving and departing from Sharjah International Airport, adding that its a peak season period for the airport, WAM reports.

    SAA advised travellers departing the country to arrive early at the airport to avoid long queues and ensure efficient check-in processes.

