250,000 passengers expected to arrive in Sharjah during Eid

SHARJAH. KAZINFORM Over 250,000 passengers are expected to arrive in the Emirate of Sharjah during the upcoming Eid al-Fitr holiday, announced the Sharjah Airport Authority, SAA.

The Authority expects an increase in the number of passengers both arriving and departing from Sharjah International Airport, adding that its a peak season period for the airport, WAM reports.

SAA advised travellers departing the country to arrive early at the airport to avoid long queues and ensure efficient check-in processes.