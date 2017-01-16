250,000 people registered in Kazakhstan - Ministry

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 250,000 citizens have been registered in Kazakhstan to date, according to Minister of Information and Communications Dauren Abayev, who said it at the meeting of the PaperLab Discussion Club.

"JSC National Information Technologies of the Ministry of Information and Communications has finished 80 per cent of technical work. However, it is the Ministry of Internal Affairs who is the customer of the project. As soon as they complete their part of the work, I think, online registration will be launched," Abayev said.



The Minister admitted also presence of some shortages in the registration process.



"We admit that there were some shortages in the process. It means that online registration should have been developed and launched a bit earlier. We did not expect such a big inflow of citizens at the public service centers. You all know, that only one of 30 operators of the public service centers has a right to register the citizens. Other employees have no access to the databanks and may not register the people. This issue is being solved as well," the Minister added.



In December 2016, Kazakhstan adopted amendments to migration legislation on citizens' temporary registration at the place of temporary residence. Since 7 January 2017, Kazakhstanis leaving for another location within the country for a period exceeding 1 month need to be registered at a local public service center. The amendments will affect primarily those, who arrive at other towns and cities for business trips, study and treatment purposes. For example, if a person knows that he will undergo long-term treatment, then he/she will have to register at the facility he will be hospitalized in.